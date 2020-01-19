More charges expected in fatal Missouri house fire

FLORRISANT, Mo. (AP) — Additional charges will be filed against a man accused of setting a fire after a 16-year-old boy rescued from the burning home died.

Florissant Police say the boy died at a hospital where he was being treated for smoke inhalation after the fire in the St. Louis suburb. The fire was reported in Florissant around 3 a.m. Friday.

Police were unable to enter the burning home when they arrived, but firefighters with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District rescued the boy who was in critical condition.

A man who lives on the same block where the fire happened has been charged with arson.