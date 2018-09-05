Monica Lewinsky Walks Out of Interview after Bill Clinton Question

Monica Lewinsky stormed off a stage after a speaking event in Jerusalem.

 The former White House intern is now an anti-bullying activist and was about to give a speech on the perils of the internet. The Israeli news anchor asked a question about Bill Clinton.

“Now recently in an interview in NBC News, former president Clinton was rather irate when he was asked if he ever apologized to you personally, and he said, ‘I apologized publicly.’ Do you still expect that apology, that personal apology?”

“I am so sorry, I’m not going to be able to do this,” Lewinsky said.

Lewinsky later tweeted that there were agreed upon parameters regarding topics she would cover.

The question about Clinton was not in that agreement.

The news anchor followed Lewinsky off the stage but neither returned.

