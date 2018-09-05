Moneywatch – September 5, 2018

NEW YORK – Talks between the U.S. and Canada to renegotiate NAFTA will continue today.

The two countries failed to come to an agreement by last Friday’s deadline imposed by President Trump. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday his country would not compromise on certain issues.

Last week President Trump signed a separate deal with Mexico.

Amazon hit one-trillion-dollars in market value yesterday, a little more than a month after Apple became the first company to reach the milestone.

Investors have been impressed by Amazon’s ability to diversify throughout the retail industry. Shares of the company ended the day up about one-percent.

A different story for Nike as shares of the company tumbled 3% after announcing Colin Kaepernick as one of the faces of its “Just Do It” campaign.

Social media exploded with users burning their Nike shoes, though others posted messages of support. Kaepernick has been a divisive figure since 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem, protesting police brutality and racial injustice.

(Diane King Hall, CBS News)