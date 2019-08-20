Monett police looking for person of interest in shooting

Kyle Huse (2018)

MONETT, Mo. — On Tuesday, around 12:30 a.m., the Monett Police Department responded to the 200 block of Frisco Street in Monett after reports of gunshots and a gunshot victim.

After they arrived officers located a 50-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshots. The victim was transported by ambulance and air medical services for treatment of these serious, life-threatening injuries.

Monett Police Department is looking for Kyle Huse, a 31-year-old white male of Aurora who is a person of interest in the investigation. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Monett Police Department.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is requested to contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477.