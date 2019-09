MONETT — The Monett Police Department found a deceased teenage male just north of Monett High School.

Police say they were dispatched there a little after 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The deceased male looked to have died by suicide by an apparent gunshot wound.

the investigation is ongoing and there is pending results on the autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monett Police Department at 417-253-4241.