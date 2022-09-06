UPDATE 9/6, 11 A,M.: Michael Creekmore was formally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, both felony charges.

MONETT, Mo. — Monett officers arrested Michael Creekmore, 27, of Monett, in connection to a deadly shooting of a family member around 1 p.m. Monday.

When officers responded to a shots fired call around the 400 block of 2nd Street in Monett, they were then called to a specific address on that street to respond to a call about a person being shot. According to a press release from the police department, officers found Robert Creekmore, 50, dead from multiple gunshot wounds in front of his residence.

Michael Creekmore was arrested at the scene. A handgun was seized.

An investigation into what happened is underway. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241 or make an anonymous phone call to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477.