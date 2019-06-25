Monett boys speak out about falling into Kelly Creek

MONETT, Mo. — In Monett, a boy fell into Kelly Creek on June 23, KOLR10 spoke with the two boys who were rescued.

Dakota Maggart jumped in to save his 11-year old cousin when he fell in, “We were walking back from my cousin’s house to here, and he was walking on the side of Kelly Creek, and he slipped on a piece of grass.”

Maggart hurt his arm when he went to save his cousin, Ezekiel Shear “Terrifying.”

Maggart wasn’t worried about his arm, just his cousin “Trying to save him, to where he don’t die and just, rather me die than him.”

Tyrena Shear, Ezekiel’s Mom, got a call from the police in the middle of her day “I was relieved that they were both okay. Really sad, you don’t think things like this will happen to you.”

Shear says that the police didn’t let her know if the boys were okay, just to come immediately. She said that Dakota and his cousin had walked that path before many times. “They’ve never had problems before, they’ve done it when it’s rained before, it’s never been an issue. And then just all of a sudden, I know accidents happen, but we weren’t expecting that. We’re just glad that they’re okay.”