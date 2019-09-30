Monday, September 30 Morning Forecast

A few more summery days before a fall feel finally arrives in the Ozarks





Another hot, summery day ahead!

A big high-pressure center is in places upstairs in the atmosphere. This dome of heat/ humidity will stay in control through Wednesday, keeping us mostly sunny and summery.

Today, we’ll be hot and breezy. Expect mostly sunny skies and southerly winds gusting to 30 mph at times. The two will help temperatures soar towards 90 degrees again, flirting with records. I’m forecasting a high of 90 degrees for Springfield, the record is 91 (1979)!

We’ll stay warm and humid tonight, only dropping to 70 degrees! For perspective, our average overnight low is 52 degrees, the average daytime high is 75 degrees!

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be much of the same. With high pressure still in control to the southeast, steady southerly winds and sunshine will push highs towards 90 degrees — feeling like summer still!

By Wednesday night a cold front starts to set up to the northwest, a few showers will be possible overnight into Thursday morning, especially NW of I-44.

This rain doesn’t look to be too impactful, what you’ll notice more is the fall fumble behind the front!

By Thursday afternoon a Canadian high pressure takes control, northerly winds will usher in a much cooler air mass. Highs on Thursday will be much closer to average in the lower 70’s.

We’ll have a cool, fall-like start Friday morning with lows in the lower 50’s!

Cool high pressure keeps control on Friday, expect sunshine and cool 70’s.

By the weekend, the high pressure scoots to the east, allowing a few weak disturbances to roll through. Shower chances return, highs stay seasonal in the low to middle 70’s.

