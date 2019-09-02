Monday, September 2 Morning Forecast

Happy Labor Day!

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM for central Missouri counties where dense fog could drop visibility to a quarter-mile or less at times. Please use your headlights this morning!

High pressure is in control today. Expect mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and a summery feel. Highs in the upper 80’s will feel sticky. It will be a great summery finish at the lakes, pools, and BBQ’s for the “unofficial” end of summer!

Mostly clear and quiet tonight, lows in the upper 60’s.

Mostly sunny, hot and summery again tomorrow. Highs near 90 degrees will feel sticky on steady southwest winds.

A cold front passes Tuesday into Wednesday, but should come through dry. However, a northerly wind shift will kick out the summery air mass and bring in a slightly cooler one. Expect sunshine and cooler middle 80’s on Wednesday.

High pressure slides back in at the end of the week, keeping mostly sunny skies and a gradual warming trend back into the upper 80’s.

Overall, expect a quiet week ahead!