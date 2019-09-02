Monday, September 2 Morning Forecast

Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Happy Labor Day!

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM for central Missouri counties where dense fog could drop visibility to a quarter-mile or less at times. Please use your headlights this morning!

High pressure is in control today. Expect mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and a summery feel. Highs in the upper 80’s will feel sticky. It will be a great summery finish at the lakes, pools, and BBQ’s for the “unofficial” end of summer!

Mostly clear and quiet tonight, lows in the upper 60’s.

Mostly sunny, hot and summery again tomorrow. Highs near 90 degrees will feel sticky on steady southwest winds.

A cold front passes Tuesday into Wednesday, but should come through dry. However, a northerly wind shift will kick out the summery air mass and bring in a slightly cooler one. Expect sunshine and cooler middle 80’s on Wednesday.

High pressure slides back in at the end of the week, keeping mostly sunny skies and a gradual warming trend back into the upper 80’s.

Overall, expect a quiet week ahead!

SECSL

Fair

Springfield

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
68°F Clear
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Branson

66°F Fog Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
68°F Clear
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 83° 61°

Thursday

88° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 68°

Friday

89° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 89° 66°

Saturday

87° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 68°

Sunday

84° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 84° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
82°

80°

8 PM
Clear
3%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
4%
77°

76°

10 PM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
5%
74°

74°

1 AM
Clear
6%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
7%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
7%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
8%
71°

