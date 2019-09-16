Monday, September 16 Morning Forecast

Summer heat lingers through the work week

Another warm and humid start at the bus stop with morning lows in the 60’s and 70’s.

Today, a summertime ridge, or dome of heat and humidity, continues to keep control of the Ozarks. That will keep us mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Temperatures will be in record territory today, I’m forecasting a high of 94 degrees, the record is 95 (1980). With the humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees.

We stay mostly clear, warm, and humid today with lows around 70 degrees.

More summery sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures in the low to middle 90’s feel closer to 100 degrees, flirting with records again.

The summer high pressure keeps control of our weather through Thursday, the summer sunshine continuing daily.

By Friday, a front starts to chip away at the high pressure. Expect a few more clouds and maybe a few isolated storms. Temperatures will still be above average in the upper 80’s.

Storm chances become healthier this weekend as the front slowly passes through the Ozarks. Expect scattered showers/ storms with highs much closer to average in the low to middle 80’s.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 69°

Tuesday

93° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 93° 70°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 92° 71°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 71°

Friday

87° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 70°

Saturday

81° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 81° 69°

Sunday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
92°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
84°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
72°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
71°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
70°

