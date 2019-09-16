Monday, September 16 Morning Forecast

Another warm and humid start at the bus stop with morning lows in the 60’s and 70’s.

Today, a summertime ridge, or dome of heat and humidity, continues to keep control of the Ozarks. That will keep us mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Temperatures will be in record territory today, I’m forecasting a high of 94 degrees, the record is 95 (1980). With the humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees.

We stay mostly clear, warm, and humid today with lows around 70 degrees.

More summery sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures in the low to middle 90’s feel closer to 100 degrees, flirting with records again.

The summer high pressure keeps control of our weather through Thursday, the summer sunshine continuing daily.

By Friday, a front starts to chip away at the high pressure. Expect a few more clouds and maybe a few isolated storms. Temperatures will still be above average in the upper 80’s.

Storm chances become healthier this weekend as the front slowly passes through the Ozarks. Expect scattered showers/ storms with highs much closer to average in the low to middle 80’s.