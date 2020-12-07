Monday marks first day to file petitions if you want to run for Springfield City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Monday, Dec. 7 is the first official day to turn in petitions if you plan on running for Springfield City Council.

There are five council seats up for grabs come April:

Mayor Councilmember Zone 1 Councilmember Zone 4 General Councilmember A General Councilmember B

To run for council you must be a qualified and registered voter of the city, be a resident of the city for two years immediately prior to the election and in your zone for at least one year if running for a zone seat.

You cannot be a candidate or nominee for any other paid public office or be a city employee, with some exceptions.

You must also get a certain number of residents to sign a petition depending on the council position you are seeking.

The last day to turn in your petition is Jan. 19, 2021.

KOLR10 spoke with Angela Romine who’s running for City Council Zone 1 — the seat currently held by Phyllis Ferguson.

Ferguson has said she is not running again and Romine plans to file her petition soon.

She says she’s excited for the chance to represent the city.

“You know, I’ve been waiting for people to step up and I can’t keep complaining and groaning about what’s happening and not doing anything else about it so I felt like I had to run so hopefully we can make some better changes,” Romine said. “I think the more choice we have, it challenges others to strive to do better and be better.”

Election day for those open city council seats is April 6, 2021.

For more in-depth information, visit the City of Springfield’s website.