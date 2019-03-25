Monday, March 25 Overnight Forecast

Colder weather came with clouds today along with some light drizzle. Temperatures have lost their spring feel, but the cool snap won’t last long.

For tonight, we’ll find patchy clouds. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 30s by morning.

Patchy clouds will linger into Tuesday with clouds most widespread along and west of Hwy. 65. Skies will become mostly sunny across the area Tuesday afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s.

Warmth will return on Wednesday with sunshine and breezy southerly winds pushing afternoon temperatures close to 70°.

The remainder of the week looks mild, but it will come with clouds and rain chances. Scattered showers will return by Thursday as moisture returns and a weak upper-level storm moves across the area. There will likely be a few showers around through Thursday night into Friday. Rain chances will increase Friday evening as a storm sweeps across the Ozarks. The scenario will likely produce a risk of thunderstorms, but severe weather chances are questionable. There will be plenty of wind energy with the storm, but not a lot of instability. Still, it’s something to keep an eye on as we approach the weekend.

Colder weather will follow for the weekend. Mainly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s will make for a winter feel to the start the weekend. A light freeze is possible Sunday morning with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50°. Temperatures will likely be colder Monday morning, possibly dipping into the 20s. Sunshine will push afternoon temperatures back into the mid-50s for the first afternoon of April.