Monday, June 24 Morning Forecast

Areal Flood Warning this morning, decreasing clouds this afternoon —

AREAL FLOOD WARNING continues through 10 AM this morning for residual flooding concerns. Rivers are still swollen, low-water crossings are still impassable. Please keep this in mind for the morning commute, turn around, don’t drown!

The cold front still has to come through, it’ll pass by Monday morning. A shower or two could linger during the commute, but I expect a mostly dry morning. Clouds linger through the first half of the day, with clearing skies in the afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies, west winds, and less humid dew points by the afternoon with highs below average in the lower 80’s.

Mostly clear and quiet going into Tuesday morning, with lows in the lower 60’s.

Tuesday afternoon, southwest winds, sunshine, and increasing humidity will push temperatures back into the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

This will be the first day of a pretty summery, stagnant pattern.

Wednesday through the weekend a big ridge of high-pressure sets up to our west. This is a hot, humid pattern, keeping us with a direct flow from the Gulf of Mexico. Expect temperatures to be hot, near 90 degrees daily with heat index values near 100 degrees.

While no big storms roll through, weak disturbances ride the Gulf flow, bringing the chance for isolated storms daily — no day will be a washout, not everyone will see rain.

Again, a very summery pattern!