Monday, June 17 Morning Forecast

Scattered Shower Chances Today —

We’re starting off this morning with widely scattered showers and storms. An upper level low, or a piece of energy, is generating these showers and storms which will continue through the day today. Keep the umbrella handy! Temperatures today will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s with mostly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday, we’ll stay mostly dry during the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 80’s. Showers will move in late with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Wednesday will be a wet day. Scattered shower and storm chances return with temperatures in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s with showers tapering off.

Thursday looks dry and humid. Temperatures will have no problem topping off in the upper 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday looks hot and humid with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, could be our first 90-degree day of the year. Overnight lows remain warm and muggy in the lower 70’s.

Saturday there could be an isolated shower or two with warm temperatures in the upper 80’s. Sunday a chance of storms returns.