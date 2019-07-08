Breaking News
Monday, July 8 Morning Forecast

Spotty storm chances continue today

Today will be much like this past weekend. Warm and humid start this morning with both temperatures and dew points in the 70’s.

A high pressure center sits over the Great Lakes with a front draped across southwest Missouri. The front will be the focus for afternoon/ evening storms to bubble up on the heat and humidity of the day. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy downpours and lightning.

Areas to the northeast of Springfield in greater control of that high pressure will likely stay dry and a little less humid.

Highs today pop back into the upper 80’s, feeling like lower 90’s with humidity.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the lower 70’s.

We’ll have two more days of spotty shower/ storm chances. These storms, like previous days, will bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day, not all that organized and not widespread.

However, on Wednesday, a cold front will come through generating more numerous storms, an possibly an isolated strong one. We’ll stay warm and humid ahead of the front with highs near 90 degrees feeling like the middle 90’s.

Behind that front a drier air mass fills in, killing storm chances on Thursday and having it feel less humid! Highs in the upper 80’s won’t feel as oppressive as its been.

The relief is short-lived, by the weekend another summertime high pressure dome of heat/ humidity build. This will send highs back into the low to middle 90’s feeling close to 100 degrees.

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 74°

Wednesday

92° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 92° 68°

Thursday

87° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 62°

Friday

90° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 66°

Saturday

92° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 69°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

