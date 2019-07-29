Breaking News
Monday, July 29 Morning Forecast

Cold front comes through today with scattered showers/ storms

A cold front is making its approach this morning with a line of showers/ storms. This line will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning as you head out the door this morning.

The line of showers/ storms works southeast this afternoon with a lull likely around Springfield/ areas north of I-44 around noon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80’s.

Scattered showers/ storms will then bubble up again late this afternoon on the heat/humidity of the day. One or two of these storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds. Stay weather aware especially if you’re headed out to the fair today!

Showers/ storms clear by this evening, fairgoers should have a nice night to enjoy after sunset. Lows drop into the middle 60’s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be beautiful! A less humid air mass fills in as high pressure takes control. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80’s not feeling too bad!

One more nice day on Wednesday will feature an increase in cloud cover by mostly dry conditions with highs in the upper 80’s.

By Thursday our high pressure nudges to the east putting us in a highway of storminess. This highway will allow weak disturbances to roll through the Ozarks Thursday through the weekend, prompting chances for scattered showers/ storms. No day will be a washout, you’ll just want to stay weather aware at the fair and on the lake!

Highs stay seasonal and July-like in the upper 80’s.

Today's Forecast

Springfield

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
65°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
65°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 84° 63°

Tuesday

85° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 85° 64°

Wednesday

86° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 68°

Thursday

85° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 68°

Friday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Saturday

84° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 67°

Sunday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

75°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
97%
75°

74°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
74°

74°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
74°

74°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
76°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
77°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
79°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
83°

81°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

83°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
24%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
16%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
13%
79°

76°

9 PM
Clear
14%
76°

73°

10 PM
Clear
12%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
13%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
17%
71°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
68°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
66°

Branson

