Monday, July 29 Morning Forecast

A cold front is making its approach this morning with a line of showers/ storms. This line will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning as you head out the door this morning.

The line of showers/ storms works southeast this afternoon with a lull likely around Springfield/ areas north of I-44 around noon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80’s.

Scattered showers/ storms will then bubble up again late this afternoon on the heat/humidity of the day. One or two of these storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds. Stay weather aware especially if you’re headed out to the fair today!

Showers/ storms clear by this evening, fairgoers should have a nice night to enjoy after sunset. Lows drop into the middle 60’s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be beautiful! A less humid air mass fills in as high pressure takes control. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80’s not feeling too bad!

One more nice day on Wednesday will feature an increase in cloud cover by mostly dry conditions with highs in the upper 80’s.

By Thursday our high pressure nudges to the east putting us in a highway of storminess. This highway will allow weak disturbances to roll through the Ozarks Thursday through the weekend, prompting chances for scattered showers/ storms. No day will be a washout, you’ll just want to stay weather aware at the fair and on the lake!

Highs stay seasonal and July-like in the upper 80’s.