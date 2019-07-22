Monday, July 22 Morning Forecast

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect this morning for parts of Camden, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Dent, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon, and Texas counties. In these communities, 3-5″ rain has fallen very quickly, posing the threat of flash flooding. Rivers, creeks, low-water crossings are most vulnerable to this flooding, turn around, don’t drown!

FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the same counties until 7 AM where more locally heavy downpours are possible on already flooded areas.

A cold front is moving through this morning, prompting the showers, storms, and locally heavy rain. Expect this front to continue to slip southeast this afternoon, with a drying, clearing trend later on this afternoon.

Any storms today will stay sub-severe with locally heavy rain being the primary threat. The storms should clear Springfield by 1 PM, and clear the Ozarks by this evening.

Behind the front lies a much cooler, less humid Canadian air mass. With this new air mass and cloud cover today, highs will be in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees! What a change from the 95-degree highs all weekend!

The cool, pleasant Canadian air mass fills in tonight with mostly clear skies and lows dropping into the lower 60’s.

Tomorrow will be cool, crisp, and beautiful! Expect mostly sunny skies with very low dew points in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Highs will be below average around 80 degrees!

The Canadian high pressure hangs around through most of the work week, keeping mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80’s feeling great with low humidity.

The high starts to shift to the east kicking southerly winds by the weekend. That will bring a slow, gradual uptick in heat and humidity. Highs in the upper 80’s to about 90 degrees will start to feel stickier on Saturday and Sunday.