Monday, July 22 Morning Forecast

Cold front brings showers/ storms early today, relief from the heat this afternoon

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect this morning for parts of Camden, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Dent, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon, and Texas counties. In these communities, 3-5″ rain has fallen very quickly, posing the threat of flash flooding. Rivers, creeks, low-water crossings are most vulnerable to this flooding, turn around, don’t drown!

FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the same counties until 7 AM where more locally heavy downpours are possible on already flooded areas.

A cold front is moving through this morning, prompting the showers, storms, and locally heavy rain. Expect this front to continue to slip southeast this afternoon, with a drying, clearing trend later on this afternoon.

Any storms today will stay sub-severe with locally heavy rain being the primary threat. The storms should clear Springfield by 1 PM, and clear the Ozarks by this evening.

Behind the front lies a much cooler, less humid Canadian air mass. With this new air mass and cloud cover today, highs will be in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees! What a change from the 95-degree highs all weekend!

The cool, pleasant Canadian air mass fills in tonight with mostly clear skies and lows dropping into the lower 60’s.

Tomorrow will be cool, crisp, and beautiful! Expect mostly sunny skies with very low dew points in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Highs will be below average around 80 degrees!

The Canadian high pressure hangs around through most of the work week, keeping mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80’s feeling great with low humidity.

The high starts to shift to the east kicking southerly winds by the weekend. That will bring a slow, gradual uptick in heat and humidity. Highs in the upper 80’s to about 90 degrees will start to feel stickier on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain

Springfield

71°F Rain Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
62°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 61°
AM Rain
AM Rain 100% 81° 61°

Tuesday

79° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 79° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 61°

Thursday

83° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 62°

Friday

84° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 84° 64°

Saturday

87° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 66°

Sunday

88° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

9 AM
Showers
47%
71°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
72°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
80°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
79°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
4%
79°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
5%
77°

75°

8 PM
Sunny
6%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
2%
73°

70°

10 PM
Clear
3%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
4%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
5%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
5%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
6%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
7%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
7%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
8%
63°

62°

6 AM
Clear
8%
62°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
63°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
65°

Branson

More Branson Mo

