Monday, July 1 Overnight Forecast

We’re in full summer mode now.  The week ahead will feature hot and humid conditions with a few showers and thunderstorms around each day.

A pocket of moisture and storminess will sprawl out across the area this week before edging east by the weekend.  Hot and humid conditions each day will give way to a few showers and thunderstorms.  No widespread severe weather is expected, but expect some locally heavy downpours and lightning with the storms.  The strongest storms could also produce some strong wind gusts and small hail.  Most of the thunderstorm activity will develop during the afternoon, lingering into the evening before fading away.  During this holiday week, if you’re outside just remember to keep an eye and ear to the sky and take shelter if a storm comes up.

Saturday night into Sunday may offer up our most widespread rain chances as a cold front tries to edge south across the Ozarks.  The front looks like it may move far enough south and southwest for drier air to work in by Monday with a mainly dry day expected.

Fair

Springfield

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Tuesday

87° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 70°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 71°

Thursday

88° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Friday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Saturday

87° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 71°

Sunday

88° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
0%
74°

74°

1 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

3 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

4 AM
Clear
4%
71°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
70°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
71°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
9%
74°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

