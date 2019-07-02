Monday, July 1 Overnight Forecast

We’re in full summer mode now. The week ahead will feature hot and humid conditions with a few showers and thunderstorms around each day.

A pocket of moisture and storminess will sprawl out across the area this week before edging east by the weekend. Hot and humid conditions each day will give way to a few showers and thunderstorms. No widespread severe weather is expected, but expect some locally heavy downpours and lightning with the storms. The strongest storms could also produce some strong wind gusts and small hail. Most of the thunderstorm activity will develop during the afternoon, lingering into the evening before fading away. During this holiday week, if you’re outside just remember to keep an eye and ear to the sky and take shelter if a storm comes up.

Saturday night into Sunday may offer up our most widespread rain chances as a cold front tries to edge south across the Ozarks. The front looks like it may move far enough south and southwest for drier air to work in by Monday with a mainly dry day expected.