Monday, January 21 Overnight Forecast

A high overcast and gusty southeast winds made a cold day feel even colder. Afternoon temperatures managed to sneak into the mid-30s, but there was a big range across the Ozarks. Temperatures ranged from the mid-40s to the west to upper 20s to the east. Winds were gusty, driving down wind chills. The gusty winds are in response to a developing storm that will bring rain and warmer temperatures to the Ozarks Tuesday.

For tonight, we’ll find increasing clouds and gusty winds. Temperatures will slowly rise tonight with drizzle spreading north into Northwest Arkansas by sunrise.

Drizzle will develop north Tuesday morning with heavier showers following by early afternoon. Rain will increase Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Gusty winds out of the south will cause temperatures to spike just ahead of the front with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s to around 50° right as the front moves through early Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front Tuesday evening. The heavier rain will end, but drizzle will remain possible, especially near and north of I-44. As temperature slip below freezing, freezing drizzle will develop by late evening. As colder air moves in this could switch to flurries. Amounts will be very light, but with the rapid drop in temperatures and ongoing light precipitation, roads could become slick late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Morning clouds Wednesday will give way to sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-30s.

Another arctic attack will come Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the 40s ahead of the front Thursday morning, plunging behind the front Thursday afternoon. Clouds will thicken up with the colder air moving in and some snow flurries are possible.

The cold will once again try to ease on Friday with partly cloudy skies expected. Morning lows will be in the low 10s with afternoon highs in the mid-30s.

Another blast of arctic air will follow early Saturday. Flurries will be possible again along with temperatures that likely remain below freezing throughout the day.

Warmer air will try to surge back into the Ozarks Sunday. Sunshine and southwest winds will push temperatures into the 40s. The warm-up will be short-lived with another arctic attack on Monday.