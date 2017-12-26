Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Monday, December 25 Overnight Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cold weather dominated the Christmas Weekend, and it will continue to dominate the pattern into the new year.

For tonight, we’ll find skies clearing out partially with lows near 20°.

Back to work weather will be cold with skies starting off mostly sunny, but transitioning to cloudier skies by afternoon.  An arctic front will split the Ozarks with highs in the teens north to 30s south.  In Springfield temperatures will top out near 30° before falling back through the 20s during the afternoon.

Wednesday looks quiet and cold with sunshine.  Lows will be in the low 10s and highs will be near 30°.

A passing clipper will usher in clouds Thursday, and a slight chance for flurries.  Highs will only be around freezing.

We’ll wrap up the week with partly cloudy skies and highs just above freezing.

New Year’s Weekend looks cold as arctic air settles into the Ozarks.  Highs will be in the upper 20s Saturday with partly cloudy skies.  New Year’s Eve looks cloudy and very cold with a chance for snow flurries.  Highs will only be in the low 20s.  The first day of the new year will be the coldest so far this season.  Morning lows will be in the single digits with highs near 20° under mostly sunny skies.

The cold pattern will linger into the first week of the year, but temperatures should moderate by the first weekend of the new year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Partly Cloudy

Springfield

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Branson

73°F Fog Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 72°

Tuesday

89° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Wednesday

92° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 92° 68°

Thursday

88° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 63°

Friday

90° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 66°

Saturday

93° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 69°

Sunday

93° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
85°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
81°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
83°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
83°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
83°

84°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
84°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
74°

76°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°