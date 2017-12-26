Monday, December 25 Overnight Forecast

Cold weather dominated the Christmas Weekend, and it will continue to dominate the pattern into the new year.

For tonight, we’ll find skies clearing out partially with lows near 20°.

Back to work weather will be cold with skies starting off mostly sunny, but transitioning to cloudier skies by afternoon. An arctic front will split the Ozarks with highs in the teens north to 30s south. In Springfield temperatures will top out near 30° before falling back through the 20s during the afternoon.

Wednesday looks quiet and cold with sunshine. Lows will be in the low 10s and highs will be near 30°.

A passing clipper will usher in clouds Thursday, and a slight chance for flurries. Highs will only be around freezing.

We’ll wrap up the week with partly cloudy skies and highs just above freezing.

New Year’s Weekend looks cold as arctic air settles into the Ozarks. Highs will be in the upper 20s Saturday with partly cloudy skies. New Year’s Eve looks cloudy and very cold with a chance for snow flurries. Highs will only be in the low 20s. The first day of the new year will be the coldest so far this season. Morning lows will be in the single digits with highs near 20° under mostly sunny skies.

The cold pattern will linger into the first week of the year, but temperatures should moderate by the first weekend of the new year.