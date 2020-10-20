Monday Chiefs games also proving a winner for businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Fans aren’t the only ones celebrating yet another Kansas City Chiefs Monday win. The move to Monday has been a big winner for bars and restaurants.

COVID-19 delays in other scheduled games pushed the originally scheduled FOX Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills to Monday afternoon football for the Chiefs.

It was the third time in four games the Chiefs played on a Monday. After a rescheduled Monday night showdown with the Ravens, the Chiefs had their matchup with the Patriots pushed back to a Monday and a 6 o’clock start because of coronavirus concerns on both teams, Monday’s tilt with the Bills was even earlier at 4 p.m. for Kansas City fans.

It left some fans contemplating how to make work, work. Others were lucky.

“I start at 6 a.m., so I’m off by 3 p.m. everyday. So it’s fairly easy to come,” Patrick Shahan said watching the game at John’s Big Deck.

At the Quaff staff was told be ready whenever the NFL and Chiefs were ready to play.

“The general manager makes sure everybody knows if the Chiefs game is Thursday everybody is working Thursday. If the Chiefs game is Monday, if they move it to a different day you are working,” Quaff owner Anthony Bonino said.

Fans celebrated each big play as the team kept its perfect 2020 Monday record in tact.

“I’ve been wanting to wear my Sunday Funday shirt for five weeks now, so I just wore it because it’s Monday. It’s early in the day so we are having a good time,” Kelsey Inman said.

It was a “Monday Funday” for bars and restaurants too, cheering every dollar spent by fans after months of struggles for the industry.

“With everything else that’s going on in the wold we’ll take a win tonight. 4 o’clock, 6’ o’clock, 8 o’clock whenever we’ll take a Chiefs win,” Bonino said.

Every Chiefs game for the rest of the season is scheduled for a Sunday, but the first 6 weeks have demonstrated that could easily change.