Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Monday, August 5 Morning Forecast

News

Beautiful summer day ahead, storm chances return tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will be much like yesterday!

We’re starting out warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70’s already. High pressure remains in control through this afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs around 90 degrees feeling like 95 degrees with the humidity.

An isolated storm or two could bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day but most all of us will stay dry.

We’ll stay partly cloudy, warm, and muggy tonight with lows in the lower 70’s.

A cold front dips in from the north by tomorrow morning bringing a chance for a few showers/ storms. This front is weak and doesn’t have much wind energy with it, so I expect storms to be scattered and disorganized. While no severe weather is expected, any storm will be capable of lightning and locally heavy rain.

We’ll keep the chance for a few storms Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons as the front lingers. Highs stay hot around 90 degrees feeling like 95 degrees with humidity.

Rain chances become more widespread Thursday as another stalled front takes shape. This front, like last week, will hold in place for a few days, allowing rounds of weak disturbances to roll through like train cars on a highway.

This will keep a chance of scattered showers/ storms in the forecast Thursday through Saturday. Any storm will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Like last week, if the storms take the same path, a localized flood threat could set up. Early rain forecasts call for 2-4″ of rain through the weekend.

It looks like we dry out by Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather

Springfield

More Springfield Mo
Fair

Springfield

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

89° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 70°

Tuesday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Thursday

87° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 71°

Friday

84° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 71°

Saturday

88° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
85°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
11%
86°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
87°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
87°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
73°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
71°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

Branson

More Branson Mo

KOLR Podcast

KOLR 10 Podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now