Monday, August 5 Morning Forecast

Today will be much like yesterday!

We’re starting out warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70’s already. High pressure remains in control through this afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs around 90 degrees feeling like 95 degrees with the humidity.

An isolated storm or two could bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day but most all of us will stay dry.

We’ll stay partly cloudy, warm, and muggy tonight with lows in the lower 70’s.

A cold front dips in from the north by tomorrow morning bringing a chance for a few showers/ storms. This front is weak and doesn’t have much wind energy with it, so I expect storms to be scattered and disorganized. While no severe weather is expected, any storm will be capable of lightning and locally heavy rain.

We’ll keep the chance for a few storms Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons as the front lingers. Highs stay hot around 90 degrees feeling like 95 degrees with humidity.

Rain chances become more widespread Thursday as another stalled front takes shape. This front, like last week, will hold in place for a few days, allowing rounds of weak disturbances to roll through like train cars on a highway.

This will keep a chance of scattered showers/ storms in the forecast Thursday through Saturday. Any storm will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Like last week, if the storms take the same path, a localized flood threat could set up. Early rain forecasts call for 2-4″ of rain through the weekend.

It looks like we dry out by Sunday.