Monday, August 26 Morning Forecast

Warm and quiet this afternoon, strong/ severe storms likely this evening/ overnight

We’re starting out warm and quiet this morning, a few clouds and lows in the 70’s.

This afternoon with be warm, humid, and quiet ahead of a cold front. Southerly winds and a summery air mass will push highs into the upper 80’s feeling like upper 90’s with humidity. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

By this evening, a cold front currently in the Dakotas makes it approach to towards the Ozarks. Expect showers/ storms to start to fire up in our NW counties by 5- 6 PM, crossing the I-44 corridor between 9 PM and 12 AM, pushing southeast through tomorrow morning.

With the hot/ humid day ahead and wind energy attached to the front, strong/ severe storms will be likely with this frontal passage. Initially, expect a threat of tennis ball size hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado.

As the storms approach I-44, they will form into a squall line, or strong line of showers/ storms. This will pose a significant threat for damaging winds to 70 mph or greater. An isolated, brief tornado could also be embedded in this line. These storms will also pack a lot of rain, so while the front will move quick, isolated flash flooding is a concern with 2″+ rain dropping fast.

Remember to stay weather aware! Have a way to get warnings, especially with an overnight threat like this one!

As the storms push southeast of I-44, the severe threat will start to dimish. I expect a few clouds lingering by sunrise with lows in the upper 60’s.

High pressure moves in behind the front tomorrow bringing mostly sunny skies. With cool northwest winds, highs will be below average in the lower 80’s.

Quiet and cool sunshine stick around through the workweek with highs in the low to middle 80’s.

A few more clouds could roll through Friday as a weak cold front brings a few showers on Saturday. For now, Sunday looks dry.