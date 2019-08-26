Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Monday, August 26 Morning Forecast

News

Warm and quiet this afternoon, strong/ severe storms likely this evening/ overnight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out warm and quiet this morning, a few clouds and lows in the 70’s.

This afternoon with be warm, humid, and quiet ahead of a cold front. Southerly winds and a summery air mass will push highs into the upper 80’s feeling like upper 90’s with humidity. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

By this evening, a cold front currently in the Dakotas makes it approach to towards the Ozarks. Expect showers/ storms to start to fire up in our NW counties by 5- 6 PM, crossing the I-44 corridor between 9 PM and 12 AM, pushing southeast through tomorrow morning.

With the hot/ humid day ahead and wind energy attached to the front, strong/ severe storms will be likely with this frontal passage. Initially, expect a threat of tennis ball size hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado.

As the storms approach I-44, they will form into a squall line, or strong line of showers/ storms. This will pose a significant threat for damaging winds to 70 mph or greater. An isolated, brief tornado could also be embedded in this line. These storms will also pack a lot of rain, so while the front will move quick, isolated flash flooding is a concern with 2″+ rain dropping fast.

Remember to stay weather aware! Have a way to get warnings, especially with an overnight threat like this one!

As the storms push southeast of I-44, the severe threat will start to dimish. I expect a few clouds lingering by sunrise with lows in the upper 60’s.

High pressure moves in behind the front tomorrow bringing mostly sunny skies. With cool northwest winds, highs will be below average in the lower 80’s.

Quiet and cool sunshine stick around through the workweek with highs in the low to middle 80’s.

A few more clouds could roll through Friday as a weak cold front brings a few showers on Saturday. For now, Sunday looks dry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Cloudy

Springfield

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Strong Storms
66°F Strong Storms
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Light Rain

Branson

68°F Light Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Strong Storms
68°F Strong Storms
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
68°F Thunderstorms
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 59°

Wednesday

81° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 81° 60°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 65°

Friday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 85° 65°

Saturday

81° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 81° 65°

Sunday

79° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 79° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
83°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
87°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
87°

85°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
85°

83°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

80°

9 PM
Strong Storms
83%
80°

77°

10 PM
Strong Storms
88%
77°

74°

11 PM
Strong Storms
75%
74°

72°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
72°

71°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
70°

69°

4 AM
Showers
43%
69°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Community Calendar