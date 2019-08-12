Monday, August 12 Morning Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area from 1 PM to 8 PM today. Highs will soar into the middle and upper 90’s with oppressive dew points in the middle 70’s. Heat indices will be dangerous, feeling like 105 to 110 degrees across the Ozarks.

Remember, this combination of heat and humidity is dangerous. Kids, elderly, and pets are susceptible to heat sickness. Hot cars are deadly — look before you lock!

We’re so hot and humid today on strong southerly winds ahead of a cold front. We’ll stay dry and mostly sunny today, a high of 97 degrees will feel like 109 degrees in Springfield. This would be our hottest day of the year thus far.

The cold front makes its approach tonight with a few showers/ storms possible. These storms will have plenty of instability, or fuel from the heat/ humidity of the day, to work with — plus some wind energy. So, an isolated storm could be strong to severe with the threat of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail.

Lows stay incredibly warm tonight in the middle 70’s.

A few storms will be possible early tomorrow as the front continues to work its way through the Ozarks. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with cooler and less humid highs in the upper 80’s. Heat indices will be sticky, but not nearly as oppressive in the lower 90’s.

High pressure takes over through the end of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs more seasonal in the upper 80’s.

Stronger southerly winds start to push highs back into the lower 90’s by Friday, feeling sticky this weekend.

While there are no real strong signals for rain, an isolated storm will be possible due to the heat/ humidity Friday through the weekend. Most all of us stay dry.