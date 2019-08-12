Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Monday, August 12 Morning Forecast

News

Heat Advisory in effect today as heat indices soar towards 110 degrees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area from 1 PM to 8 PM today. Highs will soar into the middle and upper 90’s with oppressive dew points in the middle 70’s. Heat indices will be dangerous, feeling like 105 to 110 degrees across the Ozarks.

Remember, this combination of heat and humidity is dangerous. Kids, elderly, and pets are susceptible to heat sickness. Hot cars are deadly — look before you lock!

We’re so hot and humid today on strong southerly winds ahead of a cold front. We’ll stay dry and mostly sunny today, a high of 97 degrees will feel like 109 degrees in Springfield. This would be our hottest day of the year thus far.

The cold front makes its approach tonight with a few showers/ storms possible. These storms will have plenty of instability, or fuel from the heat/ humidity of the day, to work with — plus some wind energy. So, an isolated storm could be strong to severe with the threat of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail.

Lows stay incredibly warm tonight in the middle 70’s.

A few storms will be possible early tomorrow as the front continues to work its way through the Ozarks. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with cooler and less humid highs in the upper 80’s. Heat indices will be sticky, but not nearly as oppressive in the lower 90’s.

High pressure takes over through the end of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs more seasonal in the upper 80’s.

Stronger southerly winds start to push highs back into the lower 90’s by Friday, feeling sticky this weekend.

While there are no real strong signals for rain, an isolated storm will be possible due to the heat/ humidity Friday through the weekend. Most all of us stay dry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

90°F Fair Feels like 99°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
74°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

91°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
76°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

90°F Fair Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
76°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

97° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 97° 74°

Tuesday

87° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 87° 67°

Wednesday

88° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 66°

Thursday

85° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 85° 68°

Friday

87° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 70°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

95°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

94°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
94°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
4%
92°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
89°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
80°

79°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
78°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now