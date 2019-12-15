Moms Demand Action host candlelight vigil to honor Sandy Hook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Moms Demand Action of Springfield held a candlelight vigil at Phelps Grove Park tonight to honor the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Today marks the seven-year anniversary of the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut that killed 26 students and teachers.

Jean Knapp is a part of Moms Demand Action here in Springfield.

She says although today is the anniversary of Sandy Hook, the vigil is honoring everyone affected by gun violence.

“By having this here, we want to help the community remember these victims,” Knapp said. “And these families who are not going to be able to celebrate with their loved ones, or who are so traumatized as survivors, that they can’t celebrate. And we hope this is a healing process as well as bringing attention to those victims.”

Tonight at the vigil, the names of the Sandy Hook victims were read aloud and there was a one minute bell ringing to remember all of those who have been affected by gun violence.