MoDOT’s prepares for Winter with Annual Winter Drill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Even though MoDOT road crews have already been out this year battling winter weather in certain parts of the state, the department will still hold its annual winter operations drill Thursday.

Last week’s bit of winter weather served as a practice before the scheduled practice.

MoDOT’s winter weather drill will take place across the state, preparing new employees for their scheduled routes and refreshing veteran workers’ memories as well.

The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. During the drill, MoDOT employees will react to a simulated forecast of significant snow.

The department’s emergency operations centers will activate and employees will be deployed to their trucks.

Emergency communications systems will be tested and every truck, motor grader, snow blower, and tractor will be inspected and calibrated as well.

About 285 snow plows take care of the local southwest district. MoDOT reminds motorists to slow down when sharing the road with these vehicles.

In an average winter, MoDOT employees will plow about 6 million miles of snow and ice, which is enough to go to the moon and back 13 times.

Here in the southwest district, 21 counties are covered. MoDOT has 40,000 tons of salt on hand, fully stock for the chilly days in the near future.