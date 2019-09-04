MoDOT to shut down portion of northbound 65 in Springfield on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Now that the southbound lanes are back open, the Missouri Department of Transporation says it’s time to start refurbishing the northbound lanes of Highway 65 that run through Springfield.

The first portion of the freeway’s facelift will require a total road closure between James River Freeway and Sunshine. This chapter of the road’s renovation is scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, September 6th.

MoDOT says these lanes will be open again by September 20th at the latest.

The Department of Transporation released the following traffic impacts on Wednesday (09/04/19):