MoDOT to shut down portion of northbound 65 in Springfield on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Now that the southbound lanes are back open, the Missouri Department of Transporation says it’s time to start refurbishing the northbound lanes of Highway 65 that run through Springfield.

The first portion of the freeway’s facelift will require a total road closure between James River Freeway and Sunshine. This chapter of the road’s renovation is scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, September 6th.

MoDOT says these lanes will be open again by September 20th at the latest.

The Department of Transporation released the following traffic impacts on Wednesday (09/04/19):

  • Northbound Route 65 CLOSED between Route 60 and Sunshine Street starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 6
  • Eastbound Route 60-to-northbound Route 65 ramp closed
  • Westbound Route 60-to-northbound Route 65 ramp closed
  • Route 60 median crossovers closed between Route 65 and Greene County Route NN/J interchange east of Springfield
  • Northbound right-lane of Glenstone Avenue closed on bridge over Route 60 to allow for “free” rights from westbound Route 60-to-northbound Glenstone Avenue ramp
  • Westbound Route 60 off ramp at Glenstone Avenue could be closed at times if traffic congestion occurs

