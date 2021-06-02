MoDOT to host virtual open house, seek public opinion on passenger rail project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking to learn what you think about passenger rail and is making it as easy as ever to share your thoughts.

On June 16, 2021, MoDOT will host a virtual open house, allowing interested members of the public to access information about its 2021 State Freight and Rail Plan.

“The public is invited to view information about Missouri’s passenger rail network, ask questions of MoDOT and the project team and leave comments on how passenger rail services can better service the citizens of Missouri,” the Department said Wednesday.

Open house visitors can also expect to take a survey regarding their public passenger rail prefereneces.

To join the open house follow this link and follow MoDOT’s instructions.