Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

MoDOT to close down James River Freeway between Campbell and Kansas Expwy.

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The chapter of James River Freeway running from Campbell to Kansas Expressway will be closed between 8 and 11 Tuesday night.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Photo Courtesy: City Utilities

The closure comes after a semi-truck took down a power line near the intersection of James River and Campbell Tuesday afternoon. City Utilities will have crews working to replace the overhead power lines while the road is shut down.

ORIGINAL STORY: City utilities report a powerline down across James River

MoDOT lists the following as expected traffic impacts:

  • Westbound drivers must exit at Campbell Avenue
  • Eastbound drivers must exit at Kansas Expressway
  • Route 60 traffic detoured onto Republic Road which parallels the freeway
  • Drivers urged to avoid Route 60 during the repair work

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now