MoDOT to close down James River Freeway between Campbell and Kansas Expwy.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The chapter of James River Freeway running from Campbell to Kansas Expressway will be closed between 8 and 11 Tuesday night.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The closure comes after a semi-truck took down a power line near the intersection of James River and Campbell Tuesday afternoon. City Utilities will have crews working to replace the overhead power lines while the road is shut down.

MoDOT lists the following as expected traffic impacts: