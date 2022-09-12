SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting today, MoDOT workers will begin the James River Freeway widening project between National Avenue and Kansas Expressway.

The project will add a lane in the Route 60 median in each direction between National Avenue and Missouri Kansas Expressway.

Traffic impacts will occur on the eastbound left inside lane closures on two bridges from Sept. 12 through Oct. 9. After that’s completed, workers will work on the eastbound right outside lane from Oct. 10 until Nov. 1.

Other traffic impacts and tips include:

Nighttime lane closures on Route 60 between National Avenue and Kansas Expressway.

Drivers should not pass in the work zone due to narrowed driving lanes on Route 60 between National Avenue and Kansas Expressway.

Traffic shifts on Campbell Avenue and Republic Road.

Crews and equipment will be close to traffic in construction areas.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone.

Drivers should look for an alternate route.

This project is one of many multiphase projects set to be completed in November of 2024.