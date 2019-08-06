MoDOT talks about the Route 65 rebuild

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Traveling south on Highway 65 this could be difficult this week due to the first phase of the U.S. Highway 65 rebuild.

MoDOT officially started the rebuild yesterday, August 4.

All lanes going southbound toward Branson from Sunshine to Battlefield are closed for phase one which will be repaving that section.

The second phase will close the southbound lanes between Battlefield and the Highway 60 and 65 interchange.

The northbound lanes are also planned to be repaved from Highway 60 to Sunshine.

Brad Gripka, MoDOT’s resident engineer, says this road hasn’t been replaced in many years.

“The goal of this project is we’ll be replacing 1970’s era pavement that was put in,” said Gripka. “So we’re looking at 40-something-year-old pavement. It’s time for it to be replaced.”

With all the changes, Gripka is asking for people to start looking for alternate routes now.

“But the main thing is that people need to start planning now,” Gripka said. “Start looking for those alternate routes.

“With the pavement, it’s just getting old. We’re having to make more patches, more repairs. You can see that it’s starting to deteriorate just like the last two years we’ve had two projects of doing the pavement replacement. So, once we do this replacement for this next 2 miles – 2 1/2 miles, we won’t have to touch it for hopefully another fifty years.”

MoDOT says it expects to have the entire project, including both the southbound and northbound repaving, finished by November 1.

To learn about some alternate routes, click here.