MoDOT reminds drivers of traffic impact awareness due to construction on Route 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a holiday break, construction on Route 65 near Evans Road starts back up this week and MoDOT wants drivers to be aware of traffic impacts.

Between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. everyday this week drivers may see lane closures and lane shifting.

MoDOT also is reminding drivers that the speed limit is reduced to 55 miles per hour in the work zone.

Crews are working to widen Route 65 to three lanes in both directions between Evans Road and route CC and rehabilitate the Evans Road Bridge.

The bridge is expected to be re-opened by July 19 with the rest of the project completed by late this summer.