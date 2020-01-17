MoDOT is waiting to treat the roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tracking that winter weather coming today.

Here’s what we know so far.

Light rain will move in across the Ozarks after midnight.

A few hours later, that will turn into freezing rain and ice will start accumulating.

We talked MoDOT earlier and they said crews won’t pre-treat the roads tonight, because they’re concerned the salt will wash away in the rain.

However, crews will be out once the ice starts.

That freezing rain is forecasted to fall until late morning.

Once temperatures rise, ice will stop acclimating and start melting.

This round of winter weather is not expected to be severe.

We may only see about a 10th of an inch of ice here in Springfield.

But it still could affect your morning commute.

You’ll want to be mindful of the roads when driving to work.

You can always check the MoDOT traveler map and ‘IDriveArkansas.com’ for the latest conditions.

Plus, be sure to tune in to KOLR10 Daybreak tomorrow morning, and also download our free weather app.