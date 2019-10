KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re head to Kansas City this week expect a slow down on northbound Highway 13.

MoDOT is closing one lane at state Highway O.

That’s the intersection with the Eagle Stop gas station.

Crews will remove the traffic signal and put in a new J-turn to help reduce crashes and make it easier to cross the street.

Highway 13 will be down to one lane round the clock until at least Friday at noon.