Mobile home fire puts off huge black plume of smoke

UPDATE: The Diamond Fire District release information Saturday regarding a mobile home fire we brought you live on Tuesday evening.

“House fire that we worked on 12/10/2019. As you can see it was a total loss along with pets not able to make it out safely. We had help from Redings Mill, Duenweg, Neosho and Newton County Ambulance. Home owner came home to find that the home was filled with smoke and called 911. As first truck arrived found the home was totally engulfed and unsafe to try to make an interior attack. The home owners were unfortunately not able to maintain insurance on the home,” Diamond Fire Protection District said.

ORIGINAL STORY: NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (Rural Diamond) – Shortly after 4:10 PM Newton County Dispatch alerted Diamond Fire District to a structure fire at 1470 Prarie View Road. 4:21 PM mutual aid was requested of Redings Mill Fire Department.

4:31 PM Duenweg Fire Department was requested for mutual aid for a fully involved structure.

The home is located in a rural area to the north of FF Hwy but to the east of Kodiak Road. The fire could be seen on our KSN/KODE tower camera.

The State Fire Marshal responded for investigation of the fire, which is common in rural areas. It doesn’t always mean it’s a suspicious fire.

The Red Cross also is assisting the occupants of the home.