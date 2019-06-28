MO couple loses engagement ring in Canada, he goes back 8 months later and finds it

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) — It was back in October when Emily and Drew took a trip to Canada. As the two were traveling through Banff they got stuck in a snowstorm.

“Two and a half hours, sitting in the same spot, not moving,” Emily recalled speaking with St. Louis’s KMOV.

Eventually, they pulled over for a bathroom break. At the time, there was more than two feet of snow on the ground outside.

“She gets up and walks to the back of the SUV that we have and starts to dust the snow off. And that’s when her ring flew off into the snow behind her,” Drew told reporters.

The couple dug through the snow in 10° weather, but then they gave up.

“She had no idea but right from that moment I was like I will be back,” he vowed.

Drew immediately started researching metal detectors. He also found friend to help.

Emily got a replacement ring for a while.

Fast forward to June, Drew told his wife he was going on a work trip and set out to find that precious ring.

After two hours of searching, his friend’s son found the ring on the ground.

“He goes across the street, looks down, sees something shiny, picks it up and says hey is this the ring we’re looking for? At that point, I turn around, I thought it was a joke and I lost it,” Drew recalled.

Finally, it was time to surprise Emily. Drew wrote a confession letter sharing all he’d done.

“I bent down next to the couch open up the box, went down on one knee and she lost it,” he said.

“It really means a lot I know he really loves me,” Emily adds.

A lot of people told drew he was crazy, but Emily says he’s always been very optimistic.

“Why wouldn’t you take that chance,” Drew says. “To me, I guess, it just made sense. I’m like give it a shot.”

Next up for the couple: a trip to China with a ring that fits properly on Emily’s left hand.