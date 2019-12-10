Mizzou introduces new football coach

COLUMBIA, Mo- Mizzou has officially introduced their new football coach, Eliah Drinkwitz.

Eliah will be the team’s 33rd head football coach.

Before being a tiger, Eliah coached at Appalachian State, where he led the 20th-ranked Mountaineers to a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt Conference Championship, according to a press release.

The university says the full financial details of Drinkwitz’s contract will be released pending completion of the human resources process.

“I’m excited for the opportunity of a lifetime to be the head football coach at Missouri. This is a special place with special people. I know this is the Show-Me State, and I’m fired up to show this state what our football program is going to be all about. My wife, Lindsey, and our four girls are excited to join the Columbia community and be a part of Mizzou,” says Eliah.

Below is a full list of schools Eliah Drinkwitz has coached for:

2005: Alma (Ark.) HS (Assistant)

2006-09: Springdale (Ark.) HS (Offensive Coordinator)

2010-11: Auburn (Quality Control Assistant)

2012: Arkansas State (Running Backs)

2013: Arkansas State (Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs)

2014: Boise State (Tight Ends)

2015: Boise State (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2016-18: North Carolina State (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2019: Appalachian State (Head Coach)

For more stats on the new coach, click here.