SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — State funding will not be denied from Missouri’s only abortion clinic.

On Friday, June 14, a Saint Louis judge ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood.

The judge called lawmakers’ attempt to block state funding a “constitutionally flawed move.” because the clinic also provides preventative health care.

Governor Parson said in a statement that the ruling will be appealed.

He says the state stands by the position that taxpayers’ money shouldn’t be used for abortions.