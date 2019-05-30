Missouri’s only abortion clinic battles in court to keep license

Live Now
ST. LOUIS, Mo.– Pro-abortion advocates demonstrated in St. Louis Thursday. Planned Parenthood went to court to try to get a temporary restraining order to allow its St Louis facility to keep providing abortions. Missouri’s Health Department has raised concerns about patient care and legal issues at the clinic.

A St Louis judge heard an hour of arguments this morning. It’s unclear when he’ll make a judgment.

The state’s health department wants to interview a handful of physicians at the clinic. A planned parenthood attorney told the judge it can’t force doctors to comply.

M’evie mead/director, planned parenthood advocates mo said, “The high-quality healthcare provider that planned parenthood is, has bent over backward to try to comply, with frankly medically unnecessary and medically inappropriate rules by the state only to have them change.”

Missouri is one of many states to pass a strict abortion bill, banning abortions after eight weeks.

Planned Parenthood would still be able to perform other health services to women. 

