Missouri’s new temporary tag design is harder to counterfeit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For years, temporary license plates have looked the same. Black ink. White paper. The age-old design not only makes for a boring read, it’s also really easy to fake. That’s why the Missouri Department of Revenue says the design got an upgrade.

Missouri’s new temp tags are holographic and refelcetive; making them easier to see at night.

The new tags also make life harder on counterfeiters.

The DOR says if one were to try and photocopy one of the new paper tags, the word “VOID” would appear, scrawled across the attempted duplication.

“We always strive to ensure proper registration and identification of vehicles operated on Missouri roadways, and anything that aids law enforcement and keeps vehicles legal and safe is a win for Missouri,” Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers said to Ozarks First sister station Fox 4 in Kansas City.

With the old tags set to phase out by February of 2020, license offices and car dealerships are gearing up to start printing these new temporary tags.

With all this change, readers might take comfort in knowing at least one thing is staying the same: the price.

Missouri’s new temporary tags will come at the same cost as the less-elaborate earlier edition.