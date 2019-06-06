Missouri’s last abortion clinic still fighting to keep its license

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– Legal hearings continued Wednesday to decide whether Missouri’s only abortion provider will continue operating.



No decision was made following the hearings



Planned Parenthood is still seeking a preliminary injunction after the health department declined to renew the facility’s license last week.



State officials say their concerns involve serious clinical issues but declined to elaborate.

Dr. Randall Williams/ Dir, Missouri Department Of Health And Senior Services said, “We think access is incredibly important but as I’ve testified five times in court now, we can never sacrifice safety for access we have to have both.”

M’evie Mead/Missouri Director, Planned Parenthood Advocates said, ” If they have any concerns about health and safety especially grave concerns they’re obligated to outline them in clear words and say this is a deficiency and it’s at this level. They have not done that.”

Missouri is one of many states that have passed restrictive abortion laws. All of them are expected to be challenged in court before they take effect.

