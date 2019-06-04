Missouri’s last abortion clinic fight to keep its license

News

by: CBS NEWS

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Attorneys for the State of Missouri have subpoenaed physicians from the state’s only abortion clinic amid a legal fight over the facility’s license.

A St. Louis judge will see whether the doctors should be forced to testify during a court hearing being held Tuesday (6/4).

Missouri is demanding answers from the physicians in the midst of a lawsuit over the St. Louis Planned Parenthood license.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer issued an order prohibiting Missouri from allowing the license to lapse.

Advocates for Planned Parenthood say that the clinic in St. Louis plans to stay open and provide access to safe and legal abortions, and will continue to fight to do so.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now