Missouri’s last abortion clinic fight to keep its license

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Attorneys for the State of Missouri have subpoenaed physicians from the state’s only abortion clinic amid a legal fight over the facility’s license.

A St. Louis judge will see whether the doctors should be forced to testify during a court hearing being held Tuesday (6/4).

Missouri is demanding answers from the physicians in the midst of a lawsuit over the St. Louis Planned Parenthood license.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer issued an order prohibiting Missouri from allowing the license to lapse.

Advocates for Planned Parenthood say that the clinic in St. Louis plans to stay open and provide access to safe and legal abortions, and will continue to fight to do so.