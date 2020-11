SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Throughout the month of December, Missouri residents relying on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will have access to the maximum amount made available to their household size.

The State of Missouri issued a waiver request to provide that maximum benefit. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food, and Nutrition Service approved the state’s request.

More than 750,000 Missourians received SNAP benefits back in October of 2020.