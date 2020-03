BENNETT SPRING, Mo. — Trout fishing season has officially begun early Sunday morning at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon on March 1, 2020 at 6:30 a.m.

Many outdoors men are out on this beautiful Sunday morning trout fishing. The opening day for trout fishing is the unofficial beginning of spring, and for trout enthusiasts, the season ends on Oct. 31.

To purchase trout tags, check out the state park concession stores.