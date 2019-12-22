Missouri woman loses case against popular company, claims baby powder gave her ovarian cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A St. Louis woman lost a case earlier this week against Johnson and Johnson after claiming she got ovarian cancer from the company’s talcum-based baby powder.

56-year-old Vicki Forrest says she used the powder for more than 30 years as part of her hygiene routine.

Forrest worked as a registered nurse and was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. Forrest is now in remission, but her attorney argues that the company knew the danger of their products for years.

But a jury ruled in favor of Johnson and Johnson after hearing arguments from the company’s representation.

In the past three years, juries in seven trials in Missouri and California have awarded ovarian cancer victims more than $5 billion in damages.