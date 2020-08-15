Missouri woman accused of luring husband to his death gets probation

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — A Jefferson City woman who was accused of luring her ex-husband to his death has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that 48-year-old Suzanne Ponder also was sentenced to 60 days in jail but given credit for time served after pleading guilty Friday to an amended felony charge of abandonment of a corpse.

She previously was charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 24, 2015, death of Jon Williams.

His skeletal remains were found last summer after a Cole County inmate asked to speak with a detective, claiming to know where a body was buried.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now