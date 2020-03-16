Missouri will be able to do more COVID-19 testing by April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Randall Williams, the director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, said he expects a big change by the beginning of April.

“We hope by April first to shift our capability to have the test, to test all Missourians who have a fever over 100.4 and a cough,” Williams said. “And we will move that out to local, mobile testing sites.”

Williams said this during a news conference in Kansas City this morning, March 16.

He says by April 1, Missouri will be able to do 280,000 tests per week.

He said until more tests can be done you should call your doctor if you have a cough and a fever and self- isolate if until you get tested.