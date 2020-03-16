Missouri will be able to do more COVID-19 testing by April

News
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Randall Williams, the director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, said he expects a big change by the beginning of April.

“We hope by April first to shift our capability to have the test, to test all Missourians who have a fever over 100.4 and a cough,” Williams said. “And we will move that out to local, mobile testing sites.”

Williams said this during a news conference in Kansas City this morning, March 16.

He says by April 1, Missouri will be able to do 280,000 tests per week.

He said until more tests can be done you should call your doctor if you have a cough and a fever and self- isolate if until you get tested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now