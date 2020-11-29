Missouri virus hospitalizations continue to strain hospitals

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A patient at a hospital. (NEXSTAR)

putting the ozarks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the St. Louis area set another new record Sunday even as the most-recent statewide hospitalization numbers declined slightly.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the seven-day average of new patients in the area increased by 13 to 897 Sunday to set a record for the third day in a row.

The data includes patients from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital facilities in the St. Louis area.

Statewide, the number of hospitalizations dropped to 2,654 from 2,813 on Thursday, which was the most recent data available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now