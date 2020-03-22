Missouri virus cases up to 90, including 5 tied to preschool

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri is nearing 100.

Five of the cases are tied to a preschool in suburban St. Louis.

Temple Israel in Creve Coeur says four teachers and one parent have tested positive.

Missouri reported a total of 90 cases as of Sunday, up from 75 on Saturday.

Four people have died in the state. People in St. Louis city and St. Louis County are now under mandatory stay-at-home orders.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older people and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.