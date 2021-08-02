Missouri veteran receives new roof

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Monday, August 2nd, several organizations teamed up to provide a new roof to a Missouri Army veteran.

Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Ronald Burger, a U.S. Army veteran, received a new roof, with materials donated by the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and labor donated by Midwest Roofing.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project supports veterans and their families, showing gratitude and honoring their service. Since the program began in 2016, more than 275 military members have received new roofs.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri also provided additional home repairs, financed through the City of Springfield’s Homeowner Emergency Loan Program.